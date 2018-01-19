Sixers big man Joel Embiid, like an elephant, never forgets, which we learned on Thursday night.

Embiid once courted Rihanna, who shut him down, and said that him being a high draft pick didn’t really do it for her, and that he should come back when he’s an All-Star.

We all remember this tweet — which went viral, and is still getting traction to this day.

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

Well, as it turns out, Embiid was announced as an All-Star on Thursday, so was he going to crawl back to Rihanna? No, not even close.

“She denied me back then, so why go with her again?” Embiid asked. “So I have to pass that and move on to the next one.”

Embiid might have to pass on Rihanna… pic.twitter.com/nDmhyDYKup — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 19, 2018

So there you have it, ladies — you only get one shot with Embiid.