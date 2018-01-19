Posted byon
Sixers big man Joel Embiid, like an elephant, never forgets, which we learned on Thursday night.
Embiid once courted Rihanna, who shut him down, and said that him being a high draft pick didn’t really do it for her, and that he should come back when he’s an All-Star.
We all remember this tweet — which went viral, and is still getting traction to this day.
Well, as it turns out, Embiid was announced as an All-Star on Thursday, so was he going to crawl back to Rihanna? No, not even close.
“She denied me back then, so why go with her again?” Embiid asked. “So I have to pass that and move on to the next one.”
So there you have it, ladies — you only get one shot with Embiid.