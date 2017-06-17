Joel Embiid is at it again on social media. This time the Philadelphia 76ers big man is fanning the flames of a rumored trade between the Sixers and Boston Celtics for the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft.

Embiid and Philly teammate Dario Saric posed for a picture in front of a locker with Markelle Fultz’ name on it, which Embiid posted to Twitter on Friday. Fultz, the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft, is who the Sixers are reportedly targeting with the No. 1 pick if a trade is agreed upon with Boston.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Fultz would be a splendid addition to the Sixers’ crop of young talent, which includes Embiid and Saric, who are finalists for Rookie of the Year, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. Philly is in talks to send a package of draft picks to the Celtics that would likely include this year’s No. 3 overall selection.

We’ll see what comes of this rumored trade, but clearly Embiid is confident the Sixers can get it done.