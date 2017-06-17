Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Joel Embiid fuels Sixers trade rumors by tweeting photo of locker with Markelle Fultz’ name on it
Posted by on June 17, 2017

Joel Embiid is at it again on social media. This time the Philadelphia 76ers big man is fanning the flames of a rumored trade between the Sixers and Boston Celtics for the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft.

Embiid and Philly teammate Dario Saric posed for a picture in front of a locker with Markelle Fultz’ name on it, which Embiid posted to Twitter on Friday. Fultz, the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft, is who the Sixers are reportedly targeting with the No. 1 pick if a trade is agreed upon with Boston.

Fultz would be a splendid addition to the Sixers’ crop of young talent, which includes Embiid and Saric, who are finalists for Rookie of the Year, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. Philly is in talks to send a package of draft picks to the Celtics that would likely include this year’s No. 3 overall selection.

We’ll see what comes of this rumored trade, but clearly Embiid is confident the Sixers can get it done.

Partnered Stories