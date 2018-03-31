Sixers big man Joel Embiid recently underwent surgery to repair a orbital bone fracture he suffered during last Wednesday’s game, so he watched the Villanova-Kansas matchup from his hospital bed.

Embiid played for the Jayhawks, so he was pumped for Saturday’s Final Four matchup. Unfortunately for him, Kansas ran into the buzz saw that is Villanova, and the team got destroyed, 95-79.

Still, Embiid was excited while watching the game, which we learned from his Instagram story.

Joel Embiid on meds while recovering from surgery, but he’s still watching the Final Four … and rooting for Kansas 😬 pic.twitter.com/NOtd5nJaK2 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) April 1, 2018

Embiid then followed that up with some funny tweets, as he watched the Wildcats shoot lights out from the field.

Sitting here high and watching the game like pic.twitter.com/aTeHLdDaq9 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

THIS IS BRUTAL…. I’m literally trying to take my mind off this pain but Kansas is not helping #RockChalk — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Man am I high or these dudes are so hot from 3? Come on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Hopefully the meds he’s on will help ease the pain for Embiid.