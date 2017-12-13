76ers center Joel Embiid has an affinity for being in the spotlight, both on and off the court.

That was on display after Tuesday’s 118-112 overtime win over the Timberwolves, when teammate Ben Simmons was being interviewed by a reporter.

Embiid, for some reason, stepped in front of the camera as the reporter was preparing to ask Simmons a question, and then made a funny face. Here’s what the videobomb of sorts looked like.

No postgame interview is safe with Embiid on your team pic.twitter.com/qFUuiWLD2T — Kristaps Wobzingis (@World_Wide_Wob) December 13, 2017

The Sixers big man was clearly excited after the thrilling win, but his actions were a bit childish, which was evidenced by the reporter’s reaction. After all, he’s been interviewed a number of times already this season, and he probably would’ve been better off just watching as his teammate enjoyed a moment of fame.