Joel Embiid interrupts Ben Simmons’ interview with reporter after win (VIDEO)
December 13, 2017

76ers center Joel Embiid has an affinity for being in the spotlight, both on and off the court.

That was on display after Tuesday’s 118-112 overtime win over the Timberwolves, when teammate Ben Simmons was being interviewed by a reporter.

Embiid, for some reason, stepped in front of the camera as the reporter was preparing to ask Simmons a question, and then made a funny face. Here’s what the videobomb of sorts looked like.

The Sixers big man was clearly excited after the thrilling win, but his actions were a bit childish, which was evidenced by the reporter’s reaction. After all, he’s been interviewed a number of times already this season, and he probably would’ve been better off just watching as his teammate enjoyed a moment of fame.