Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns recently got into a heated exchange on social media, stemming from a photo the Sixers center posted Wednesday on Instagram.

Towns did not take kindly to Embiid posting a shot of him doing a Eurostep to blow by the Timberwolves center during Tuesday’s game, and then finishing off the play with an easy layup. Moreover, Embiid took a shot at Towns — whose nickname is KAT — in the caption, which you can read below.

“Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night,” Embiid wrote.

Towns got wind of Embiid’s post, and wrote this as a reply to it:

“The caption was as trash as your picture quality,” he wrote.

Embiid fired back with “Better quality than your defense,” which you can see in the photo below.

This is the best league. pic.twitter.com/SnspEroqAR — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 14, 2017

Embiid is really beginning to rub opposing players the wrong way with his trash talk and social media activity. He’s now gotten into it with Towns, Hassan Whiteside, Andre Drummond, Draymond Green and others. Embiid’s opponents may eventually respond with actions on the court, not words, so hopefully he’s ready for it. Or, he can just tone it down, which figures to be the more sensible course of action.