Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid threw down a big dunk in Friday’s win over the Blazers, but hurt himself in doing so.
Embiid drove the lane, split two defenders and threw down the hammer, and it looked like shades of Hakeem Olajuwon. He finished with authority. But he landed weird on his knee, and left the game afterward.
The team had this to say about his status:
It looks like he’ll be OK, and that’s good, because he’s fun to watch. It’s a shame he wasn’t voted into the All-Star game as a starter.