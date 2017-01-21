Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid threw down a big dunk in Friday’s win over the Blazers, but hurt himself in doing so.

Embiid drove the lane, split two defenders and threw down the hammer, and it looked like shades of Hakeem Olajuwon. He finished with authority. But he landed weird on his knee, and left the game afterward.

Embiid's left knee buckled. But he's jogging to the locker room so pic.twitter.com/xafJ2Q1R6c — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) January 21, 2017

The team had this to say about his status:

Medical Update:

Joel Embiid suffered a left knee contusion in the 3rd quarter. He is available to return. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 21, 2017

It looks like he’ll be OK, and that’s good, because he’s fun to watch. It’s a shame he wasn’t voted into the All-Star game as a starter.