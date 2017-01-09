Sixers center Joel Embiid’s social media game is strong, so if you come at him, you’d better not miss. Former porn star Mia Khalifa learned that lesson on Sunday.

Embiid posted a photo on Instagram which showed some of his teammates (Ben Simmons included) hanging out with rapper Meek Mill, and it looked like everyone was having a good time. For some reason, Khalifa tried to take a shot at Embiid and the Sixers players.

Don’t worry, though, because Embiid fired back and hit her where it hurts.

Zing! You’ve gotta give it to Embiid. He wasn’t wrong with his assessment, and he had all the right in the world to fire back.