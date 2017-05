It’s been just over one year since Harambe was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo, and Joel Embiid clearly has not forgotten about it.

Since it was the one-year anniversary of his death on Sunday, Embiid took time out of his day to pay tribute to the fallen ape on Instagram.

Gone but never forgotten #RIPHarambe A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 28, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

The legend of Harambe lives on, not only in the heart of Embiid, but also in the nearly 80,000 people who ‘liked’ the post.