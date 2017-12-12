The 76ers are (13-13) and currently tied for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which is quite the improvement from where the team was at just one year ago.

Philadelphia has a talented young group of players, and is no longer the perennial cellar-dweller that has found itself near the bottom of the standings for the better part of the last decade.

The team’s newfound success on the court appears to have fired up its players, most notably Joel Embiid. The Sixers center, in an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, revealed that the team is preparing for a long campaign, one that involves them playing in June.

“[The Warriors] will be ready to go seven games with the Sixers in June!” Embiid said.

Golden State has a great chance to return to the Finals for the fourth consecutive year. The Sixers, however, don’t even appear to be in the conversation, unless it’s Embiid who is doing the talking.