Joel Embiid, in a sense, is like the acting player-ambassador for the Sixers. He may not have ties to the front office, but he’s used social media to try to recruit players to the team.

Most recently, he tweeted out an open invitation for Kristaps Porzingis to join the Sixers, after team president Phil Jackson announced the Knicks are shopping him.

And now he’s already welcoming Markelle Fultz to the Sixers. Just minutes after the team drafted him with the first overall pick on Thursday night, Embiid showed some love for the future star.

Congrats to @MarkelleF and welcome to the team #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

And then he revealed a nickname for the team’s new starting five.

According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming 🔥🔥🔥#TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

The FEDS are coming, you guys, just remember that!