It seems like nearly everyone wants to “trust the process” and meet Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man has a lot of personality and looks to be a rising star.

Embiid was seen hanging around New Orleans for All-Star Weekend, and was at the big game on Sunday night. Former soccer star Ronaldinho was there as well, so the two mixed it up and posed for a photo together.

Embiid is a good bit taller than Ronaldinho, that’s for sure.