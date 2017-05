Sixers center Joel Embiid was sent to New York City to represent the team at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, and he made sure to stand out in a big way with his choice of attire.

Embiid rocked a rose-colored suit with a blue-and-white striped shirt, but it was his footwear that really stood out.

Check out the gold shoes he wore to the big event.

Props to Embiid for being able to pull that look off.