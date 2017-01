Sixers center Joel Embiid is becoming a must-watch every time he steps foot on the floor.

The last time he played, a game the Sixers won against the Knicks, he busted out some great dance moves alongside the Knicks cheerleaders on the court after the Eastern Conference matchup ended.

And on Friday night, he was pumped up coming out of the tunnel before the Hornets game, and became a human fountain as he spouted water out of his mouth