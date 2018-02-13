Robert Covington threw down a one-handed monster slam over Michael Beasley in the third quarter of Monday’s game, which fired up fans at Wells Fargo Center.

Not only that, it also pumped up teammate Joel Embiid — so much so that the Sixers big man got in Beasley’s face to rub it in afterward. Embiid yelled at Beasley and also pointed at him (as if the Knicks guard didn’t know that he had just been posterized). That taunt resulted in him getting hit with a technical foul.

Robert Covington puts Beasley on a poster!!!! Embiid gets a tech for pumping up the crowd… via @clippittv pic.twitter.com/fvdpTXZEkB — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) February 13, 2018

Embiid’s passion seems to fire up his teammates, but some of his gestures don’t sit well with his opponents, that’s for sure.