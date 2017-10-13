There’s no shortage of entertaining moments when Sixers big man Joel Embiid is on the court. And even though Friday’s matchup against the Heat was only an exhibition game, Embiid already appears to be in midseason form.

It happened in the first quarter of the game, when Embiid was working on Hassan Whiteside fairly close to the basket. Embiid drew a foul on a shot attempt, which was Whiteside’s third of the game, and occurred with only 2:21 having gone by.

The Sixers center then turned toward the Heat bench and savagely motioned for them to take Whiteside out of the game. It was his way of saying “he can’t guard me,” which is something he told the Nets in the team’s previous game on Wednesday night.

Here is full vid of Embiid drawing Whiteside’s 3rd foul, telling Heat bench to get him out the game pic.twitter.com/MO4l0yo37s — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 14, 2017

Embiid, if he can stay healthy, appears primed for a huge season.