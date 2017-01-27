Joel Embiid is the king of social media right now, at least when it comes to athletes. No one is as active as he is on it, and no one continuously pushes the envelope as far as content goes.

Sure, it was a bit weird when he asked both Chandler Parsons and Ben Simmons if they were virgins on Snapchat, and made a pretty big deal of it, but Embiid has since moved on.

Now, he’s enjoying Facebook Live streams from Barstool Sports smokeshows, and shooting his shot at them.

When Instagram model Bianca Ghez began streaming live on Friday, Embiid was all over her, and did his best to try and hit on her.

Joel Embiid loving the smoke on smokeshowsnaps today pic.twitter.com/NgNU1qFQRG — Barstool Smokeshows (@BarstoolSSOTD) January 27, 2017

There’s no word on whether or not Ghez responded to Embiid, but it didn’t look like that was the case. Maybe he’ll now go back to shooting his shot at Rihanna.