Joel Embiid, for some reason, is a Real Madrid fan. There never really was an explanation why, so we’re going to assume he just followed the herd and jumped on the bandwagon.

Dirk Nowitzki is also a soccer fan, and roots for Bayern Munich, which makes sense, given that he’s German.

And for some reason, with the two teams squaring off in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Embiid decided to talk trash to Nowitzki on Twitter.

During the second half of the game, he sent this thoughtful, intelligent tweet to Dirk.

@swish41 HALA MADRID!!!! Goal Goal Goal 😎 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 18, 2017

And he didn’t stop once the match ended.

Dirk then finally responded, making light of the poor officiating in the game.

@JoelEmbiid Ha. Congrats to the ref — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 18, 2017

And that’s when the #TrustTheRefs hashtag was born

This is just another instance of Embiid acting childish on social media. He’s always trying to put himself in the middle of everything, but in this case, Dirk probably just wanted to be left alone.