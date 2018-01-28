There was plenty of bad blood between the Thunder and 76ers during Sunday’s matchup, and it apparently ended up spilling over into the players’ postgame routines as well.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook was asked if there’s a rivalry between his team and the 76ers by reporters after the game, and he ended his response by saying, “Oklahoma City, 2-0.”

Joel Embiid, who posterized Westbrook during the game, made sure to let his opponent know about what happened after it was over. He posted a photo on Instagram showing him dunking on the Thunder guard, but didn’t stop there. The caption is where Embiid really rubbed it in, and here’s what it says:

“Crime Scene Investigation” it reads.

An L wont stop Embiid from getting his jokes off 😂 pic.twitter.com/pm8N0RX3VJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2018

The two teams won’t square off again during the regular season, which is a shame, because it’s aways fun when they battle it out on the court.