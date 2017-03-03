Joel Embiid is one of the most active NBA players on social media, and it’s safe to say he’s the undisputed king.

From hitting on Instagram models, to asking other players about their virginity, Embiid really doesn’t have a filter, and there’s no topic he won’t discuss.

Unfortunately, Embiid has been ruled out for the season with a meniscus injury, but at least it will not require surgery.

Still, Embiid is clearly blown about it, judging by the most recent post on his Instagram page. Check out his new location — “Meniscus” — and the caption that went along with the post.

Be back soon.. The process has to be postponed for this minor setback #GOD #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Embiid clearly wants to be out there and play alongside his teammates. His presence clearly pumped the team up this season, and they were competitive and actually won a few games. Now that he’s not on the floor, they’re back to being the same old Sixers, and have lost four of their last five games.