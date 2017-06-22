The Knicks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis, and Joel Embiid is doing all he can — social media-wise — to bring him to the Sixers.

Knicks president Phil Jackson — continuing his effort to singlehandedly destroy the Knicks franchise — announced that the team was taking calls for Porzingis on Wednesday. The video went viral soon after as Jackson continued to hammer home how upset he was about The Unicorn missing his exit meeting, which seems petty.

Here are Phil's full comments regarding the Porzingis trade rumors. Doesn't sound too good. pic.twitter.com/aEVIlT0vtB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 22, 2017

Embiid then took to Twitter in an effort to recruit Porzingis to the Sixers soon after, saying that his team would let a missed exit meeting slide.

We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly… you're welcome to join — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Gotta trust the process, especially when it comes to exit meetings. And while it will never happen, having Porzingis, Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz on the floor together would be something special. For now, we can dream, and Embiid is providing the comic relief.