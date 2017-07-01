The Sixers have been extremely active during free agency, and Joel Embiid and the rest of his teammates seem pretty excited about it.

Shortly after the Sixers signed JJ Redick to a one-year, $23 million deal, the veteran guard took to Twitter and embraced the move.

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

Embiid then echoed his sentiments, and added #TrustBC (Bryan Colangelo).

Trust The Process….. Guys it's happening #TrustBC — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

And then he posted this photo showing him and Redick seated next to each other at Steve Nash’s charity game last week.

We have to wonder if Embiid knew this move was coming. Collusion much?