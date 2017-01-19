Joel McHale was tasked with hosting the 2017 Peoples’ Choice Awards on Wednesday night, and, as usual, he crushed it. McHale’s demeanor, delivery and ability to think on the spot makes him the perfect candidate for these types of award shows.

McHale’s opening speech was quite unique. He used babies — a lot of them — to help drive it home.

Babies aren’t a normal prop you see used in speeches, but McHale pulled it off. Watch it all in the video clip below, in case you didn’t see it earlier tonight.

McHale has come a long way from “Talk Soup.”