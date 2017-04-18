The Los Angeles Chargers got started on Phase II of their offseason program this week and still no Joey Bosa.

The 21-year-old defensive end has not attended any of the team’s voluntary workouts the last two weeks. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Tuesday that Bosa has been working with his personal trainer in Florida.

Via ESPN.com’s Eric Williams:

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Lynn said, when asked what’s going on with Bosa. “Joey and I talked the first day, and he’s training with his guy somewhere. But like I said, I’m only focused on the guys that are here trying to build the team.” Asked if he was disappointed that Bosa did not show up, here’s what Lynn had to say: “These are voluntary workouts, so guys can do whatever they want to do,” he said.

Bosa missed part of the offseason program and all of training camp his rookie year due to a contract dispute that lasted 31 days. He then missed the first four games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury in his first practice with the team.

However, Bosa quickly proved why he was a top-three pick in last year’s draft, totaling 10.5 sacks in 12 games. Despite missing four games, the Ohio State product was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.