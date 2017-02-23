Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested for an incident that took place outside a Pittsburgh bar, and police recently released video footage showing what took place.

The video doesn’t look good for Porter, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s not with the team much longer. He can be seen lifting a doorman off the ground and also grabbing a police officer’s wrists.

Porter does have tenure on his side, as the former Steelers linebacker has been with the team for a long time. But the Rooneys don’t usually put up with that type of behavior.