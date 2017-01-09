Now we have video of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter’s arrest Sunday night, thanks to TMZ.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 39-year-old Porter argued with a doorman at the Flats, a bar in Pittsburgh, and lifted the doorman off the ground. An off-duty police officer, Paul Abel, came to help and the 6’3″, 260-pound Porter grabbed him by his wrists.

Officer Abel, who is 5’6″, 145 pounds, said that Porter smelled of alcohol.

Porter, the Steelers outside linebackers coach, was arraigned on charges of assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He posted $25,000 bail. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 19.

Porter played for the Steelers from 1999 to 2006 and is third all-time in franchise history with 60 sacks. He played five more years before his career ended after the 2011 season.

The video doesn’t add a whole lot to the story. But according to TMZ, sources said that at least two Steelers players were at the bar with Porter.

Just what the Steelers need heading into a playoff game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.