Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday night a mere hours after his team defeated the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs.

According to the police report, Porter faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and others after an incident in the South Side Flats.

Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com captured the police report:

From the Pittsburgh police blotter on Joey Porter's arrest. The last item is a trespassing offense. Explained here. pic.twitter.com/yoXS7XZP6S — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) January 9, 2017

PEr Bob Hazen of WTAE-TV, Porter got into a fight with a doorman at a bar:

At approximately 9:30 p.m., security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a Pittsburgh Police Offer who was working at a nearby restaurant due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman. Once he arrived on the scene, the Officer stopped the assault and arrested the actor, identified as 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter. Porter was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. His charges include aggravated assault, simple assault, public drunkenness and terroristic threats.

Michael Sanserino of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided the mugshot:

This is the type of distraction the Steelers didn’t need as they head into a Divisional Round encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs. It happens on the road, too, in one of the toughest places to play.

Pittsburgh had only on-field concerns to worry about before Porter’s arrest. Ben Roethlisberger left the 30-12 win against the Dolphins in a walking boot, though sounded good to go for next week.

The Steelers are aware of the situation with Porter, so stay tuned for more.