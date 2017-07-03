Many thought Reds veteran slugger Joey Votto wouldn’t actually buy teammate Zack Cozart a donkey if he made the All-Star team.

But they thought wrong.

Votto, who is known for being a fan of donkeys, promised to Cozart that if he made the All-Star team, he’d buy him a donkey.

And recently, the talk resurfaced, as Votto attempted to campaign for Cozart to make the team, which you can see in this photo.

Joey Votto. In a donkey costume. On television. If that doesn't get you to #VoteCozart, then nothing will. ☑️ https://t.co/HKf2mrrBht pic.twitter.com/beW036axzi — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 28, 2017

Well, now that he made it, Votto is making good on his promise, which Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“He doesn’t have a phone. He only uses a pager,” Votto said. “He’s kind of in that black market business. He’ll see it’s time to bring that donkey to Cincinnati.”

He continued:

“The donkey’s been in the works for a while,” Votto said. “We’ve got one taken care of.”

Yeah, we’re going to need photos to serve as proof.