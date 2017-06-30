The New York Knicks have a presidency vacancy after the split with Phil Jackson—and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari might just be the man for the job.

It’s rumors season, so Calipari-to-the NBA talk had to happen at some point.

This time it went down Thursday, with ESPN’s Ian Begley, reporting the college coach had reached out to the Knicks:

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president. The Knicks parted ways with president Phil Jackson earlier this week. Current GM Steve Mills is handling the club’s day-to-day operations and is expected to lead them through free agency.

As for Calipari himself? He’s not a happy camper about the situation and took his frustration to Twitter:

Even in Egypt I can’t escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It’s 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Of course, there’s nothing else Calipari should have said here given the situation. He’s still Kentucky’s head coach and it’s hard to imagine this is finally the offseason he joins the NBA.

Then again, if he ever does go to the NBA, it figures to be with a major organization like the Knicks. The team rebuilding with talents like Frank Ntilikina and Kristaps Porzingis won’t happen often.

Again, this is the usual Calipari offseason rumor, but until the Knicks actually fill the vacancy, at least keep an ear to the ground.