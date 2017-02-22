Kentucky head coach John Calipari was asked a question he didn’t care for during halftime of Tuesday’s game against Missouri, and he really wasn’t interested in answering it.

So, he didn’t.

Coach Cal was doing a halftime interview with CBS Sports’ Laura Rutledge, which began with him explaining how the first half of the game went. As he began to walk away, though, the reporter tried to sneak in a question about the student section, who was chanting “Cal, you suck!” at the time.

Calipari responded by just turning his back and walking away, and that was the end of the interview.

Coach Calipari didn't want anymore questions. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVUzz4nNci — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) February 22, 2017

Judging by his body language, Calipari was done with the interview before Rutledge even asked that final question, so she probably should’ve just let that one go.