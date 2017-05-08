Sunday marked a huge accomplishment for John Daly, who won the PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational. It was his first tour win since 2004, when he won the Buick Invitational.

Here’s how the final putt from Daly looked, as well as the moments that followed.

A big win for Big John.@PGA_JohnDaly wins the @InsperityInvtnl for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bxTbhQQuTn — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

And then came the celebration, as Daly was doused with beers and champagne.

John Daly claims his first PGA Tour Champions victory! pic.twitter.com/2CQ99kmgHV — CrownBet.com.au (@crownbet) May 7, 2017

What an achievement for the 51-year-old golfer. It might be the last tour event he wins during his career, so you can’t blame him for celebrating accordingly, something he’s pretty well versed in.