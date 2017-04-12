John Daly still manages to find ways to keep fans entertained, and you never really know what the 50-year-old golfer is going to do next.

That was the case at a recent Myrtle Beach fundraising tournament, when he used an interesting prop as a tee. Plenty of fans were consuming beers while watching the action, so Daly elected to use a beer can to drive the ball. It’s something you’ll sometimes see from a group of bros playing for fun, but not really at any level higher than that.

Daly crushed the ball off the can, and then proceeded to chug the beer.

The crowd sure seemed to enjoy it.