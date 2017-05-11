John Daly is hot right now and he’s feeling it, you guys.

Daly is coming off his first PGA Tour win since 2004, when he was doused with champagne in celebration after winning the Insperity Invitational.

He was invited to the Cowboys’ annual charity golf tournament for this week’s action, and Daly drained a putt with a cigarette in his mouth.

And then he broke out into song and dance.

What's cooler than this?@PGA_JohnDaly sinks the putt while his buddy strums on the guitar… and then the two break out into a duet. pic.twitter.com/fTELuqbsgJ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 11, 2017

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones got in on the action as well.

.@PGA_JohnDaly #Cowboys Exec. VP Stephen Jones even joined in on the fun, singing a bit of @GeorgeStrait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas", w/ @PGA_JohnDaly pic.twitter.com/5v0CWWUqp7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 11, 2017

It’s safe to say alcohol may have been involved in producing this entertaining moment.