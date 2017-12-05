The (3-9) Broncos are in the midst of finishing their worst season in recent years, as it’s been nothing short of a disaster.

Not only does the team have to worry about an aging defense, but the quarterback situation has actually regressed — if that’s even possible. Paxton Lynch is beginning to look like a major bust, and it won’t be a surprise if the team drafts yet another quarterback this go-around or next.

On top of all that, head coach Vance Joseph is on the hot seat, and understandably so.

With all that said, and many questions regarding the team, general manager John Elway spoke about what lies in store for the future, and what the team might consider doing.

“We’re gonna finish the season out and, you know, obviously we know the expectations of the Denver Broncos,” Elway said, via Dave Logan of Orange & Blue 760, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “And this has been a tough year. It’s not what the Broncos are about. I’m embarrassed about it, the fact that this has happened, and will do my part to hopefully get this thing turned around next year, and the expectations of Broncos fans should be for us to get this turned around.”

Changes appear to be coming in the offseason, so stay tuned.