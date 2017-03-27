Some figured John Elway and Jerry Jones would talk about Tony Romo this week during owner’s meetings.

But it sure doesn’t sound like it.

With Romo clearly headed toward free agency, many linked the Denver Broncos to him given the need. According to 9News’ Mike Klis, though, no conversations about Romo have taken place:

“We’ve been here all week and his name never came up,’’ Elway said as he was walking in to a hotel restaurant to have a late-lunch with his wife Paige.

This could be Elway simply keeping his cards close to his chest.

Or it could be Elway telling the truth, which makes more sense—Denver isn’t in a position to need a trade to grab Romo. The Broncos could use him, but giving up assets for him when he will hit free agency doesn’t make sense. And when he does, Romo will look around the market and likely try to find the best place that gives him a chance at a title before he retires.

That place is Denver—and it isn’t close.

Other than this line of thinking, Denver can’t afford to surrender assets in a trade when they believe Paxton Lynch is the future under center, anyway. Other needs on the roster persist, anyway, as the offensive line was a major weak point last year. Giving up an asset that could have upgraded the line and putting the oft-injured Romo behind it doesn’t make sense.

So no, Elway and Jones don’t have much to talk about. The latter can hold Romo hostage for as long as he wants, the former might end up with him anyway.

