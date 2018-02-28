Other NFL teams looking to trade up in the 2018 draft may be in luck — but doing so won’t come cheap.

Broncos general manager John Elway spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, and he informed them the team is fielding offers for the No. 5 overall pick.

John Elway says "We're open" for business with the No. 5 overall pick — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) February 28, 2018

One thing we know is that with the Broncos involved, making a move could cost an arm and a leg. We know when Elway is in the driver’s seat, he looks to take advantage, and has no problem passing on deals if he feels he’s not getting a sizable return.

This update isn’t all that surprising, as the Broncos are a veteran team, and will need to get younger — especially on the defensive side of the ball. Acquiring multiple picks to move down makes a lot of sense for the team, and that’s why Elway is making it known publicly that he’ll be willing to part with the top-five pick — for the right price, of course.