So far, so good for Mitchell Trubisky.

At least according to John Fox.

The Bears coach told the Chicago Sun-Times that Trubisky got his career off to a good start at three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend.

“You’ve got to get him up to speed in your offense,” Fox said. “So I think a guy, regardless of position, has to get comfortable and know what to do — and how to do it — and then just really cut loose and play. There’ll be a lot of classroom work — and thank God we’ve got all the off-season to do that. And I think he’ll do just fine.”

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract. As it turns out, that’s basically a fee the Bears are paying Glennon to keep the seat warm for Trubisky.

Trubisky is under the microscope because the Bears traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the draft to get him even though he started just 13 games at North Carolina.

The scrutiny will be more intense when the pads come on.