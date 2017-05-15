Quantcast
The Sports Daily
John Fox says Mitchell Trubisky had ‘great camp’
Posted by on May 15, 2017

So far, so good for Mitchell Trubisky.

At least according to John Fox.

The Bears coach told the Chicago Sun-Times that Trubisky got his career off to a good start at three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend.

“You’ve got to get him up to speed in your offense,” Fox said. “So I think a guy, regardless of position, has to get comfortable and know what to do — and how to do it — and then just really cut loose and play. There’ll be a lot of classroom work — and thank God we’ve got all the off-season to do that. And I think he’ll do just fine.”

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract. As it turns out, that’s basically a fee the Bears are paying Glennon to keep the seat warm for Trubisky.

Trubisky is under the microscope because the Bears traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the draft to get him even though he started just 13 games at North Carolina.

The scrutiny will be more intense when the pads come on.