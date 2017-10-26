John Harbaugh is known for being a players’ coach, and we saw why in Thursday night’s game against the Dolphins.

In the second quarter of the game, Joe Flacco was leveled by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who delivered a shot to the Ravens QB’s head. The hit knocked Flacco out of the game.

Harbz, obviously, was furious about it, and he was seen yelling at Alonso on the field.

Watch: John Harbaugh Rips Into Kiko Alonso After Dirty Hit On Joe Flacco https://t.co/YbDQhim8Eu pic.twitter.com/5uooBGRcsn — Diehard Sport (@Diehardsport) October 27, 2017

We understand where Harbaugh was coming from, but generally, coaches shouldn’t insert themselves into games. And the hit by Alonso was certainly penalty-worthy, but it was a bit of a bang-bang play, and it’s hard to discern if he was really trying to hurt Flacco.