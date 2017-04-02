The Baltimore Ravens are looking for receiver help after losing Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken in the offseason. One player they might have on their radar is Anquan Boldin, who played three seasons with the Ravens from 2010 to 2012.

Boldin, 36, is an unrestricted free agent after playing out a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last season. Despite being one of the oldest receivers to play last season, he proved to be quite effective still, catching 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns, the latter of which led the Lions and also ranked ninth in the league in 2016.

Boldin was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers for salary-cap purposes after Baltimore’s Super Bowl win in 2012, but made it clear he wanted to retire a Raven before the trade. Perhaps he still can.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is open to the idea of bringing the veteran receiver back.

“I know he loved it in Baltimore, and I loved him in Baltimore,” Harbaugh said of Boldin, via the team’s official website. “[I] didn’t want him to have to leave when it happened. That’s just the way it all worked out. But I’d be for [a return].”

It’s unclear if the feeling is mutual with Boldin, but you have to think he’ll at least consider it.

