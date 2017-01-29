John Legend may be more of a quiet guy as far as his speech delivery goes, but he does a great job of getting his point across in an intelligent manner. And when he speaks up and is passionate about something, he brings the heat.

President Donald Trump was the unlucky recipient of the criticism on Saturday night, when Legend had this to say on stage at the Producers Guild of America awards ceremony in response to the Immigration Ban:

“Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers. Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

Tell us how you really feel, John!