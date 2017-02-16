You could say that John Lynch is a hands-on general manager.

Not only is he running the team, he’s also selling season tickets.

Lynch wanted to meet with the team’s business department and decided to do that by interacting with the employees while they worked. A member of the sales staff was trying to close the deal with a customer on a Stadium Builder’s License, basically a personal seat license, while Lynch happened to be nearby. Lynch got on the phone, and the deal was done.

How do you seal the deal to make a #49ers Faithful a @LevisStadium SBL Member? Put the new GM on the headset!! #ClosedHis1stDeal pic.twitter.com/OnA1jtBlNW — Bob Lange (@49ersPR) February 16, 2017

Now comes the hard part. Lynch will have to be just as convincing when he’s dealing with agents next month during free agency.

And if the 49ers don’t improve much on their 2-14 record in 2017, Lynch might have to go all pre-Trump Alec Baldwin on the players and coaching staff.

[NFL.com]