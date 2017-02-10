San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had to tell his family about his new gig recently.

It went well, as well as it could, until he broke the news to Leah, his nine-year-old daughter.

Leah wasn’t afraid of moving or anything like that. From the sounds of it, she was more disappointed than angry, as captured by NFL.com’s Kevin Patra:

“I think the toughest one — I haven’t told this yet to the media — all my kids took it really well,” Lynch said. “They were shocked but they took it really well. My 9-year-old started bawling, and she’s not that girl. She’s the one that was always happy. And she was crying, and I said, ‘What’s wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?’ And she said, ‘No daddy,’ and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘The 49ers are horrible.’ So, I said, ‘Well, I think that’s why they hired your daddy.”

Funny, but also true. Leah’s dad now has to turn around a two-win team while making up for one of the biggest departures of talent a team has ever suffered.

Given the prestige of a franchise like the 49ers and Lynch’s relative newness to the job, all eyes are on him right out of the gates.

If she’s lucky, Leah’s dad will pull off an amazing turnaround.