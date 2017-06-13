Using a top-10 draft pick on a player with medical questions was a risky move by the Bengals.

A month and a half later, that pick doesn’t look any safer.

John Ross, who the Bengals chose with the No. 9 pick, will miss the start of training camp because of his rehab from a shoulder surgery he had after the combine, according to Bengals.com. The wide receiver missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL, but returned last season and caught 81 passes, including 17 touchdowns. He also was the fastest player at the combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds.

The 5’11”, 188-pounder from Washington shouldn’t fall too far behind if he’s back by early August, and wide receivers tend to make the smoothest transitions to the NFL compared to players at other positions.

Still, Ross will have to prove throughout his career that he can stay healthy.