National title games are always filled with entertaining moments, thrilling highlight-reel plays and WAGs, and Monday’s matchup featuring UNC and Gonzaga was no different.

UNC emerged victorious, but a lot of the talk after the game was about the blown call when Kennedy Meeks went diving for a ball, as well as John Stockton’s daughter.

And here’s why:

The real MVP for Gonzaga is John Stockton's daughter. pic.twitter.com/dfWhYOrmPJ — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) April 4, 2017

We need a Brent Musburger comment about Stockton's hot daughter. pic.twitter.com/UGNU4zw3zh — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) April 4, 2017

That John Stockton daughter 👀👀👀?? — Michael Fishman (@MJFishman) April 4, 2017

Here are a few other photos of Laura.

Happy Birthday to my Day 1 white girl !! Turnuppp 💯😍💕❤️ @laura_stockton pic.twitter.com/kiQ15vaIa6 — Zay (@Just_Zhane) October 13, 2016

ALL HAIL THE PRINCESS LAURA 🔥🙌🏽👸🏼🔟 pic.twitter.com/ybCaHXB9yR — Lindsay Stockton (@lstockton11) September 30, 2016

Memes and WAGs are such a big part of sporting events nowadays, like it or not.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter