Washington Wizards point guard John Wall isn’t afraid to sound a little biased.

Conventional wisdom suggests one of either Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz sit atop the rankings when it comes to this year’s loaded point guard class in the 2017 NBA draft. Few would suggest otherwise, with Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox rounding out the top three.

Not Wall.

Here’s what he had to say about the matter, according to CSN Mid Atlantic’s Chris Miller:

“A lot of people say it’s bias because he’s from Kentucky, but I think De’Aaron Fox might end up being the best point guard out of that class,” he said. “He reminds me of myself a lot, just a lefty.”

Biased or not, this might be one of those situations where Wall looks like a genius in hindsight.

Every prospect mentioned has notable flaws. For Fultz it’s whether he’s actually a point at the next level. Ball has the whole LaVar thing going on, but he’s also a lesser athlete than most of the points in the class.

Fox, at least, has just as much upside as anyone else. He’s light at about 170 pounds and has a spotty jumper, but the latter didn’t stop Wall from having a great career so far.

Maybe Wall is right. Maybe not. But he’s clearly unafraid to go in a different direction than most on the topic. It’s up to Fox to prove him right.