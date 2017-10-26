Wizards star point guard John Wall stayed true to his word and backed up his talk in Wednesday night’s game against the Lakers.

Wall said he would take “no mercy” on Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in the game, after LaVar Ball boldly stated Washington had “better beware” of his son.

Ball was a non-factor in the game, but did manage to find himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel, courtesy of Wall.

It happened in the third quarter, when Wall absolutely blew by Ball with ease, and then elevated to throw down a rim-rattling dunk over Kentavius Caldwell-Pope.

Stop it right now John Wall! #Wizards pic.twitter.com/UEaNF4OGSc — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) October 26, 2017

It’s safe to say Wall won that round.