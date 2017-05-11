Wizards superstar John Wall has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, and is a leader on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, sometimes, the gamble of trying to be one step ahead of your opponent at all times can cost you.

Wall was caught staring at/watching Marcus Smart’s eyes in Game 5 on Tuesday night, and that allowed Avery Bradley to get behind him, leading to an and-one opportunity after Wall fouled him under the hoop.

Bradley made the layup, as well as the ensuing free throw, giving the Celtics a 20-point cushion. They eventually cruised to a 123-101 victory.

Watching Wall get burned is a rare occurrence, even though he’s not as good of a two-way player as Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James. He’s a very smart player, however, and always leaves it all on the court.

The home team has held serve in every game this series. Can the Wizards continue the trend? All the pressure has now been placed back on them in Game 6.