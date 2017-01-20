In case you haven’t noticed, John Wall is playing at an MVP level right now. He started the season a bit slow, but has really been the difference in the Wizards turning things around and playing well as of late.

The Wizards have hit their stride, and Wall is a big reason why. He came up especially big on Thursday night, helping the team defeat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 113-110. Wall led the team in scoring with 29 points on an efficient 11-of-21 shooting performance, and dished out 13 assists as well.

The Knicks were trailing by a point late in the game, and had a chance to take the lead, but missed a shot. Wall, however, was able to come away with the rebound. Instead of getting fouled, though, he used his speed and great dribbling skills to go behind the back and school Brandon Jennings for the breakaway layup.

That, ladies and gentleman, is what we call a dagger. Washington took a 113-110 lead after that play, and that’s how the game eventually ended.