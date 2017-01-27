Given that he owns a few pit bulls, you’d think John Wall’s newest edition to his household would have been fairly large.

Wall, who is currently playing at an MVP level, recently posted a video showing off the little guys, and yeah, they’re pretty awesome. Rather than getting more big dogs to take care of, Wall elected to get two small French bulldog puppies, and they’re pretty awesome.

The Wizards point guard made this video to show them off, and that’s when they showed him mad love.

“Your boy got dogs on deck,” Wall admitted.

If Wall wants to bring his French bulldogs over to play with my English one, I’m all for it.