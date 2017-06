Now that the Wizards have been eliminated from playoff contention, John Wall is adding to his collection of body artwork.

It appears that Wall is a “Super Mario Bros.” fan, like many of us Gen Y-ers, judging by the new tattoo he got on his ankle.

Check out this beauty.

John Wall got Mario tattoos pic.twitter.com/WYJZSk3IFE — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 31, 2017

Wall gets brownie points from me for including Toad. Well done.