John Wall is the leader of the Wizards, and a clear MVP candidate who provides the team with the tools they need to win in each game.

He’s also a max player, and does pretty well financially as well, so he gifted his teammates the tools they need to look cool off the court.

Check out these Rolex watches he gave them for Christmas.

🎶 I just wanna Rolly Rolly Rolly 🎶@JohnWall just gave one of these to each of his teammates ⌚ #SeasonOfGiving #DCFamily #WallWay pic.twitter.com/b83BXdBn1g — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 22, 2017

It pays to be a Wizard.